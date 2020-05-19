The Covenant School graduating class of 2020:
Seamus Allen
Bryson Alley
Madison Alley
Lorenzo Allorto
Michael Asher
Ashley Ballard
Patrick Clancy
Claire Marie Colley
Ella Dalton
Giulio Degiorgis
Jenna DiGirolamo
Emily Dillard
Xin Du
Courtney Duprey
Cole Finley
Gwendolyn Fulkerson
Hannah Grace Gayle
Aiya Gilliam
Luke Gustafson
Madeline Henning
Sophia Henning
Jacob Hoadley
Yixing Huang
Katherine Huddleston
Alyssa Johnson
Randolph Kohr
Seth Leavell
Carson Lowe
William Maupin
Claire McCartney
Josiah McCaskill
Kelsey McClain
Adylyn McWilliams
Jack Meaney
Beatrice Moore
Adelyn Murrie
Gabrielle Newton
Margaret O'Connor
Aaron Rinaca
Nicholas Sanker
Madison Schjoth
LaShalle Schornberg
David Scott
Michael Seelman
Yaoru Tan
Taquarrius Tyler
Thomas Vangelopoulos
Kaylin Verbrugge
Qishen Wang
Nathan Weaver
Colin White
Sherlin Willetts
MengTing Xu
Yingyu Yang
Hunter Yates
Ryan Zak
Yuxue Zhou
