The Covenant School graduating class of 2020:

Seamus Allen

Bryson Alley

Madison Alley

Lorenzo Allorto

Michael Asher

Ashley Ballard

Patrick Clancy

Claire Marie Colley

Ella Dalton

Giulio Degiorgis

Jenna DiGirolamo

Emily Dillard

Xin Du

Courtney Duprey

Cole Finley

Gwendolyn Fulkerson

Hannah Grace Gayle

Aiya Gilliam

Luke Gustafson

Madeline Henning

Sophia Henning

Jacob Hoadley

Yixing Huang

Katherine Huddleston

Alyssa Johnson

Randolph Kohr

Seth Leavell

Carson Lowe

William Maupin

Claire McCartney

Josiah McCaskill

Kelsey McClain

Adylyn McWilliams

Jack Meaney

Beatrice Moore

Adelyn Murrie

Gabrielle Newton

Margaret O'Connor

Aaron Rinaca

Nicholas Sanker

Madison Schjoth

LaShalle Schornberg

David Scott

Michael Seelman

Yaoru Tan

Taquarrius Tyler

Thomas Vangelopoulos

Kaylin Verbrugge

Qishen Wang

Nathan Weaver

Colin White

Sherlin Willetts

MengTing Xu

Yingyu Yang

Hunter Yates

Ryan Zak

Yuxue Zhou

