Wiseman, Jaime

School: Fluvanna County High School
Future plans: Jaime will be attending Longwood University in the fall of 2020. She is Majoring in Psychology and Minoring in Criminology.
Accomplishments: She is apart of the NSHSS, She came in first place at the Annual Art Show and was Honored by Rob Bell Delegate, 58th District.
Extracurriculars: She loves to play Volleyball, and she loves being a true inspiration to her baby sister Abigail & Niece Amelia. Both say that she is a hero for them and they want to be just like her. She loves her Best Friend Kelsey Dressler also a 2020 Grad. Photography and Art are also a passion for Jaime. An of course she adores Spooky our cat An Gizmo our dog!
Favorite quote: We know what we are, but know not what we may be. William Shakespeare
Favorite memory: When Jaime first started school she told me and I quote * I'm not going to school to learn mom, your silly I'm going to teach! * That was pre-school. Every sense then she has been so encouraging & full of life. She's meant to do great things and I couldn't be prouder! Not to mention she teaches me something new everyday.
Advice to future generations: "Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory. Dr Seuss" So live every moment to make the best memories!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.