Wiseman, Jaime

School: Fluvanna County High School

Future plans: Jaime will be attending Longwood University in the fall of 2020. She is Majoring in Psychology and Minoring in Criminology.

Accomplishments: She is apart of the NSHSS, She came in first place at the Annual Art Show and was Honored by Rob Bell Delegate, 58th District.

Extracurriculars: She loves to play Volleyball, and she loves being a true inspiration to her baby sister Abigail & Niece Amelia. Both say that she is a hero for them and they want to be just like her. She loves her Best Friend Kelsey Dressler also a 2020 Grad. Photography and Art are also a passion for Jaime. An of course she adores Spooky our cat An Gizmo our dog!

Favorite quote: We know what we are, but know not what we may be. William Shakespeare

Favorite memory: When Jaime first started school she told me and I quote * I'm not going to school to learn mom, your silly I'm going to teach! * That was pre-school. Every sense then she has been so encouraging & full of life. She's meant to do great things and I couldn't be prouder! Not to mention she teaches me something new everyday.

Advice to future generations: "Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory. Dr Seuss" So live every moment to make the best memories!

