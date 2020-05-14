Sara C. Johnson

Congratulations Renaissance School Class of 2020! You have worked hard to earn this honor and we are so proud of you. While your final quarter was unique (to put it lightly), you continued to lead with focus, strength, and heart. As a Renaissance School graduate, you have gained the skills to ask challenging questions, think independently, commit to being fully engaged in your learning, and sit in the front row. Your kindness, humor, and talents will be missed, but not forgotten. Thank you for allowing us to be part of your story and we can’t wait to hear about the amazing life adventures that lie ahead.

