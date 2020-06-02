Beck, Nathan JR

School: Wester Albemarle High School

Future plans: Commit to i2i soccer academy and Northumbria University in UK

Accomplishments: Two State soccer Champship: One with WAHS and the other one with his elite SOCA soccer team.

Extracurriculars: SOCA Soccer Club

Favorite quote: a smile a day, can change your day

Favorite memory: Play football with my uncle.

Advice to future generations: Be prepared for changes in life, and always look for light at the end of the tunnel even if things aren't looking to bright, everything will work out eventually be patient and positive.

