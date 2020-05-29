Fitzgerald, Madison

School: Western Albemarle High School
Future plans: Madison will be attending Mary Baldwin University this fall.
Accomplishments: Madison received a $16,000.00 merit scholarship from Mary Baldwin University.
Extracurriculars: Madison played JV girls lacrosse in 8th, 9th and 10th grade. She was also crowned Miss Albemarle 2019 her Junior year.
Favorite quote: It's fine, I'm fine, everything is fine.
Favorite memory: High School Football games in general.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.