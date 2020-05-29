Fitzgerald, Madison

School: Western Albemarle High School

Future plans: Madison will be attending Mary Baldwin University this fall.

Accomplishments: Madison received a $16,000.00 merit scholarship from Mary Baldwin University.

Extracurriculars: Madison played JV girls lacrosse in 8th, 9th and 10th grade. She was also crowned Miss Albemarle 2019 her Junior year.

Favorite quote: It's fine, I'm fine, everything is fine.

Favorite memory: High School Football games in general.

