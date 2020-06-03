Langan, Stephanie

School: Western Albemarle High School
Future plans: Stephanie Grace Langan graduated from Western Albemarle High School on May 23, 2020. She will be attending Christopher Newport University in the fall as well as participating in their President Leadership Program.
Accomplishments: Stephanie has been a part of the National Honor Society and National English Honor Society in high school. She has also earned the President Leadership scholarship at Christopher Newport University.
Extracurriculars: Stephanie has participated in theater and youth group, as well as summer mission trips all four years of high school. She has also worked as a hostess at Smoked Kitchen and Tap since 2018.
