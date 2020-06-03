Loving, Michelangelo

School: Western Albemarle High School
Future plans: Attending PVCC and then transferring to UVa. Planning to also learn CAD.
Extracurriculars: Architecture, engineering, baseball, and wrestling.
Favorite quote: Good things come to those who wait.
Favorite memory: Any memories involving my friends! Summers at Nature Camp!
Advice to future generations: Make sure to try your hardest at whatever you do.
