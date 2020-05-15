To the Western Albemarle High School class of 2020:
Congratulations to each and every one of you for thirteen years of hard work and dedication to academics, fine arts, athletics, community service and all of the other endeavors you have participated in over the years. I am incredibly proud of each and every one of you. For many of you, I first met you as sixth grade students when you walked through the doors of Henley Middle School seven years ago. How much you have changed and grown since then. I know that this year did not end the way in which we hoped that it would, but you each have risen to the challenges presented by our school closure. It’s a genuine testament to your strength, adaptability, courage, and creativity. As you leave Western Albemarle and begin to follow your dreams, know that you will be missed, and never forgotten. Best wishes to all of you in the coming years.
Patrick J. McLaughlin
Principal
