Rodgers, Annie

School: Western Albemarle High School
Future plans: Annie is planning on attending James Madison University in the fall and majoring in either sports management or elementary education.
Accomplishments: Annie has been a part of the National Honors society, Rho Kappa, and National English Honors society her junior and senior year of high school, while receiving many academic awards throughout her four years.
Extracurriculars: She rides horses, hikes, plays with her dogs, and goes on any adventures with her friends!
Favorite quote: Be the change you wish to see in the world.
Favorite memory: Being the football manager senior year!
Advice to future generations: Embrace the challenging parts of high school whether it’s in the classroom or out.
