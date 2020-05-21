Morgan, Ethan

School: Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Future plans: Pilot In the United States Navy

Accomplishments: Private Pilots License at age 17 Dean’s Scholarship $22,000 from Embry-Riddle

Extracurriculars: Commemorative Air Force Cadet Black Baron in the Flying Circus Aerodrome & Airshow in Beaton, VA Member, AOPA Foundation

Favorite quote: “Because I was Inverted”

Favorite memory: My first solo flight!

Advice to future generations: Believe in yourself, spread your wings and soar!

