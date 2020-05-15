Smith, Samantha

School: William Monroe High School
Future plans: Starting this summer at PVCC to start the nursing program.
Accomplishments: Nursing Aide Certificate.
Extracurriculars: HOSA Club
Favorite quote: If you don’t like the truth, we most likely not friends.
Favorite memory: Love hanging out with friends.
Advice to future generations: Don’t stress over the small stuff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.