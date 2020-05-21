Congrats to William Monroe High School Class of 2020:
Kaylee Marie Abshire
Lindsey Brooke Acree
Susan Rebekah Adams
Mia Nicole Adkisson
Kaitlyn Ann Alexander
Reynaldo Alonzo-Valadez
Martha Ann Apple
Salvador Antonio Arias
Kayla Brynne Baker
Sandra Maureen Baker
Tomas Monroe Banks
Anna Mae Lynn Barrett
Kaitlyn Makayla Beale
Ryan Matthew Becker
Taylor Lauren Bennett
Shelby Moon Bielecki
Bobby Ray Bierlair
Nicolas Ray Bondurant
Meghan Elizabeth Boyd
Louis Henry Brickmeier
Jacob Ryan Bridgwater
Ahlayvia Monique Brown
Conner James Brown
DeAndre Michael Brown
Logan Gareth Brown
Mikayla Nicole Brown
Joseph Daniel Caceres
Adam Masters Carbonneau
Seychelle Oriana Carter
Alejandro Raya Castillo
Jared Steven Castillo
Kaylyn Rose Cheston
Alyson Rose Clayton
Imajine Anne Click
Shania Marie Coleman
Katelyn Nicole Collier
Caleigh Ann Compton
Brooklynn Aaliyah Cooper
Kaitlyn Suzanah Crawford
Dorian Tejuan Davis
Dyllan Ray Davis
Sidney Shea Dean
Caleb Dakota Deane
Bryan Wayne Dickerson
Nhu Tam Dinh
Allistair Ray Doeppe
Brian Matthew Dunn
Blake Ryan Eckenrode
Sarah Nicole Estes
Keyandra Nashell Faulkner
Abbey Diane Ferguson
Peyton Joshua Fielding
Natalie Morgan Fincham
Emily Jane Fleming-McCauley
Joseph Robert Flynn
Ryan Michael Flynn
Taylor Lynn Foley
Keauna Lynn Frye
Zamara Garcia
Shauna Elizabeth Ann Garrison
Cindy Jenny Gonzalez-Ramirez
Desarae Irene Gordon
Makennah Mykell Green
Joshua James Gressett
Andrew Torben Grover
Malorie Arlene Grubb
Omar Josue Guzman
Carrington Camille Harris
Amber Nicole Hayes
Valeria Hernandez-Cervantes
Paige Lillian Hess
Samuel Warren Hess
Andrew Thomas Hoffacker
Morgan Odile Hollis
Philip Thomas Hollis
Joseph Smith Huff
Liam Christian Jeffers
Sydney Jade Jeter-Perez
Kaylee Marie Johnson
Jaiwan Lamont Jones
Gabriel Lee Kauffman
Alanna Kristin King
Jared Christopher Knights
Xzabia James Kolpack
Jadyn Simone Kowahl
Austin Lee Lam
Morgan Elizabeth Lam
Cody Austin Lamb
Emily Josephine Lamb
Madeline Grace Lamb
Whitney Jade Lawson
Christina Baotran Le
Emmett Jake Lebendig
Octavia Monet Lindsay
David Lavan Mack
Katherine Yolibeth Maldonado-Henriquez
Thalia Marie Maldonado-Rojas
Apascha Marasri
Laurin Rae Marino
Cameron Reid Marrs
Brianna Guadalupe Marshall
Brittany Lynn Marshall
Chase Carter Marshall
Catherine Victoria Martinez
Tristin Joseph Mazuranic
Anna Elaine Mazurowski
William Sean McAuliffe
Jacob Patrick McCauley
Daniel Ellis McKinney
Sean Patrick McMorris
Dylan Robert McNabb
Allison Lynn Meade
Destiny Shyanne Meadows
Temnasera Tilahun Mekonnen
Carly Alexis Miller
Andrew Dean Moore
Richard Winder Moore
Ethan Connor Morgan
Hunter Gregory Morris
Jerry Everett Morris
Makayla Rae Morris
Margaret Ann Morris
Michael Taylor Morris
Spencer Thomas Morris
Samuel Eugene Musselman
Hailee Gabrielle Napier
Arooj Nasir
Dylan Louis Aubrey Navey
Brice Franklin Norford
Ariel Breanna Patterson
Destanie Alexis Payne
Kiera Delphie Paz-Conley
Carly Denise Perry
Kaylie Anne Pope
Henry Edward Pritchard
Kaiden Iden-Markell Pritchett
Lindsay Raye Pritchett
Taylor Lane Putnam
Leeann Adele Quick
Lauren Emily Reynolds
Jayden Prentice Roach
Quron D'andray Robinson
Jeyda Brooke Rogers
Andrew William Rosson
Dupree Jawad Rucker
William Ryan Rupe
Derek Charles Ryan
Hunter Bryce Ryder
Joseph Adam Ryder
Jonny Ronald Sagastume
Daniela Sanchez
Jorge Luis Sanchez-Ramirez
Morgan Abigail Savage
Michael Wolfgang Schmidt
Madysen Ray Schweinler
Jocelyn Nicole Serna
Kylee Mcclannan Sexton
Ryan Christopher Shears
Aaron Ashbe Shifflett
Morgan Riley Shifflett
Philip Curtis Shifflett
Spencer Allen Shifflett
William Clayton Shifflett
Dean A Shirley
Michelle Ashlynn Shufelt
Caleb Leake Sims
Joseph Collins Sites
Rebekah Rae Sjordal
Adin Nicholas Skriloff
Mia Tolley Slater
Leah Faith Slatton
Austin Scott Smith
Samantha Grace Smith
Danielle Kirsten Smith-Mapanoo
Megan Elizabeth Sorochin
Robbie Treshaun Stephens
Autumn Lynn Stipe
Sarah Katherine Talley
Lance Parker Tate
Mary Mckenzie Taylor
Mason Davis Taylor
Olivia Grace Taylor
Zakary Alan Teal
Ella Jolynn Thomas
Madison Paige Thomas
Michael Alexander Thomasson
Sarah Elizabeth Thompson
Rebecca Verna Tibbetts
Michael Andrew Toney
Jordan Scott Vance
Noah Seth Vann
James Lorin Varone
Gabriela Isabel Vazquez
Sindy Esmeralda Velasquez
Evan Anthony Wagner
Johnathan Lee Walcutt
Carly Joy Walls Mathis
Jorden Grace Walton
Kevin Wang
Camden Boyd Damond Ward
Jackson Mehanna Ward
Ethan Scott Ward-Sexton
Benjamin Atwell Watson
Madeline Marie Levone Watson
Isaac Samuel Webb
Daisha Rae Lynn Wellons
Sean Hunter Wertman
Kelsey Naomi Wheeler
Danielle Alexandra Whittington
Earnest Dakota Williams
Sophia Grace Williams
Connor Robert Wilson
Jasmine Lee Wilson
Kaitlyn Paige Winkle
Riley Kathryn Woodward
James Herrick Yates
Kelly Elizabeth Young
