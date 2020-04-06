Hello out there to all of our students and families! We miss all of you so much and we’re sending each and every one of you so much love, strength, and peace during these unprecedented times. We cannot wait to see all of your lovely faces back at school as soon as possible. Just remember - keep breathing, get good sleep, and stay inside as much as you’re able. We love you and we want you to be well. Take good care of yourselves.

