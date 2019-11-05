Being returning players on a team that won a national championship tends to get you some notoriety. Kihei Clark and Mamadi Diakite found that out during the preseason when they were named to the watch lists of some of college basketball's most prestigious awards.
Diakite is on the watch lists for the following awards:
* Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award: http://bit.ly/2IYHa9T
* Naismith Trophy: http://bit.ly/2PKK06D
* Wooden Award: http://bit.ly/36ylhbL
Clark is on the watch list for the Bob Cousy Award, which is given to the nation's top point guard: http://bit.ly/2MfUWHm
