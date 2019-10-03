Record heat pounded Central Virginia on Wednesday and Thursday, setting new highs in much of the state.
According to the Baltimore office of the National Weather Service, which monitors temperatures in the Charlottesville area, the region matched the previous record high on Wednesday and set a new record on Thursday.
According to Daily Progress news partner NBC29, a 100-year-old record high was tied at Charlottesville's McCormick Observatory on Wednesday. The temperature topped out at 94 to tie the record set in 1919. Thursday's high of 96 degrees broke the previous record of 94 set in 1941.
Relief is on the way, though. The high is expected to be around 80 degrees on Friday, with a cold front moving in, bringing even cooler temps for the weekend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.