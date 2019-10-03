Record heat pounded Central Virginia on Wednesday and Thursday, setting new highs in much of the state.

According to the Baltimore office of the National Weather Service, which monitors temperatures in the Charlottesville area, the region matched the previous record high on Wednesday and set a new record on Thursday.

According to Daily Progress news partner NBC29, a 100-year-old record high was tied at Charlottesville's McCormick Observatory on Wednesday. The temperature topped out at 94 to tie the record set in 1919. Thursday's high of 96 degrees broke the previous record of 94 set in 1941.

Relief is on the way, though. The high is expected to be around 80 degrees on Friday, with a cold front moving in, bringing even cooler temps for the weekend.

