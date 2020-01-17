Snow, sleet and freezing rain are expected to cross sporadically through central, northern and western Virginia on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
The precipitation may briefly start as snow around 10 a.m. in Northern Virginia before quickly turning to sleet and freezing rain. A second front of weather is expected to travel more broadly across the state in the afternoon.
Sleet, freezing rain and snow are expected to hit the Charlottesville area around 1 p.m.
Virginia Department of Transportation crews will be on duty Saturday to monitor and treat roads as needed.
As the day warms, the icy drops should become rain, though meteorologists warn that evening temperatures could refreeze roads and bridges.
Little to no iceand snow accumulation is expected, but it could still make weekend travel a headache. Motorists are asked to watch for slippery roads.
Additional information about winter-weather preparations and response can be found at virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp. Local updates are posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp.
