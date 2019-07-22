An evening thunderstorm toppled trees and downed power lines in Charlottesville on Monday.
Scattered reports of wind blowing trees over, often through power lines, occurred around 6:30 p.m.
A large tree fell across Cherry Avenue, taking above-ground power lines with it and killing electricity for more than 2,000 residents of the city's Fifeville neighborhood.
Residents of the Belmont and Inglewood neighborhoods also experienced outages, according to Dominion Energy Virginia.
A fallen tree briefly closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64.
A severe thunderstorm watch remained in effect until 10 p.m. Monday.
The rain cooled off a three-day heat wave in the region. Tuesday's high temperature is expected to be around 78 degrees.