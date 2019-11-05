Bennett

Virginia coach Tony Bennett celebrates after cutting the nets down following the Cavaliers' win over Purdue in the South Region final on Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky. 

 ZACK WAJSGRAS/THE DAILY PROGRESS

The wait is finally over.

It’s been 205 days since the Virginia men’s basketball team cut down the nets in Minneapolis after its national championship victory over Texas Tech. The Cavaliers open their title defense Wednesday on the road against Coach Jim Boeheim and Syracuse.

Basketball season is back.

This new basketball season also brings me to town.

My name is Bennett Conlin, and I’ve taken over the men’s basketball beat for The Daily Progress.

I graduated from JMU in 2018 and spent my four years at the school working for the student-run newspaper, The Breeze. I covered every athletic program at the school and was on the football beat when the Dukes won the 2016 FCS national championship.

That’s right, even the Dukes have more national titles than the Hokies.

While my credentials aren’t too shabby and The Daily Progress staff assured me I was hired on my own merit, I like to credit my name for my new gig. As people in my Twitter mentions frequently point out, there aren’t many names better than Bennett when it comes to covering Virginia basketball.

Hopefully I’ll live up to the lofty standards set by the other Bennett in town.

