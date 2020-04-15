OCHS Students,
I wanted to let you all know that I am blessed and honored to serve as your principal. Your generosity, compassion, intelligence and resilience are some of the qualities that come to mind when I think of you all. The administration, teachers, school counselors and staff really miss your energy, smiling faces, and the school spirit that you showed everyday. Seniors, even though you were not able to finish out your high school career the way you wanted to, just know that you all are very talented in your own unique way. I know that you can accomplish your career goals and become productive citizens if you put your mind to it. Just remember to never forget where you came from, never forget who helped develop you into becoming the person that you are, and always give back to your community. “We Are OC!.
----Sincerely, Mr. Green, Principal
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.