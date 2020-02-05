Breaker Mendenhall’s first introduction to college football was watching his dad, Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall, coach at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah.
The Western Albemarle product announced his plans to return to the Beehive State on Wednesday when he signed his National Letter of Intent to play at Utah State.
"I chose Utah State because it has a great feel," Mendenhall said. "It is in a true college town and it has great football. It also has a high population of students who are members of my faith (LDS)."
The 6-foot-2 senior was a standout on both sides of the ball this past season for Western Albemarle.
Offensively, he caught a team-high 27 passes for 442 yards and seven touchdowns. Defensively, he ranked fourth on the team with 35 tackles and led the team with 12 tackles for loss and two interceptions from his safety position.
That talent drew the attention of the Utah State coaching staff.
"The coaches liked my length, speed, toughness and ability to compete for the ball in the air," said Mendenhall, who was recruited as a safety by the Aggies.
Now he fulfills a lifelong dream of being a Division I college football player.
"This is something that I have dreamed about ever since I was a little kid," Mendenhall said. "So to have it come to fruition is gratifying."
Being a Division I football recruit and the son of a Division I football coach created a unique situation for Mendenhall. Utah State coach Gary Andersen said that Mendenhall and his family did their due diligence on Utah State. Bronco Mendenhall made several trips to Logan, Utah with Breaker to learn about the Utah State program and whether it was the right fit for his son.
"Whatever Breaker wanted, that's what Bronco wanted," Andersen told reporters on Wednesday. "Breaker had an opportunity to choose between a number of schools, not just us and Virginia. He decided to come here because he thought that was best for him, and the great thing with Bronco is Bronco was able to come here and took the time to come during the recruiting cycle.
"Obviously, he didn't compromise his position as a head coach at Virginia in any way, but he took a day-and-a-half to come out here and see who we were and understand. He actually made a couple of visits to Logan when he knew that it was a possibility that Breaker wanted to be here.
"As a family, they were able to see it and those two were able to spend a recruiting cycle with us for a day-and-a-half. It was great to have them here. It's not about Bronco, it's not about myself, it's about Breaker, but Bronco was excited, as is the rest of the family, that he is joining us."
With his decision finalized, Mendenhall is excited to turn his attention to being a college football player.
"I do definitely feel a sense of relief," Mendenhall said. "Now I can just get ready and prepare to play football and study at the collegiate level."
