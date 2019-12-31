5. Transportation

The long-awaited and often-fought John W. Warner Parkway intersection with McIntire Road was completed and opened for traffic in the city.

Virginia Department of Transportation contractors began constructing an interchange and overpass for Rio Road over U.S. 29 and a series of changes to the road as a replacement for the controversial U.S. 29 Western Bypass, which was defunded.

The construction will change access to many businesses along U.S. 29 and includes a 90-day road closure of Rio at U.S. 29 in 2016. From May 23 to Sept. 2, through-traffic on Rio will be directed on circuitous detours.