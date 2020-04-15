To all my students,
First of all...I miss you! I am sad that our time together this semester was cut short, but am hopeful that I will see you soon. Use this opportunity to learn something new, practice self care, and brighten someone else’s day as you have done for me this year. Take care of yourselves and know that I love you!
