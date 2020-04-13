Hi Friends! What a year we have had! I am so sorry that our time together was cut short. I hope that you will look back on our year together as one filled with laughter, learning and love. Each of you is so special and I miss your sweet faces! Please remember to be kind and always be your BEST! Don't forget to grab a good boo to read, help your families any way you can and be a bucket-filler. I love you bunches! Mrs. Jenkins
