"Your scan shows that you have an aneurysm in your brain."
These are words that strike fear in the hearts of most people, as images of a "ticking time bomb" flood their consciousness.
Cerebral aneurysms are weak spots in a blood vessel inside the brain. They swell slowly over time to resemble a berry on a branch, hence the name “berry aneurysm.” Berry aneurysms account for 90 percent of all brain aneurysms, but in a small number of people, the aneurysm may look more spindle-shaped (fusiform aneurysm) or blister-like (blister aneurysm).
All aneurysms should be taken seriously, but just because a person has an aneurysm does not mean that it ultimately will cause trouble. In fact, for some people, simply checking on the aneurysm periodically using noninvasive imaging, such as a special type of computed tomographic (CT) scan or magnetic resonance (MR) scan, is all that is necessary.
However, some aneurysms grow large enough to rupture, causing bleeding around the brain, also known as “subarachnoid hemorrhage.” This bleeding affects 1 in 10,000 persons each year in the United States and carries a significant risk of disability and/or death. Ruptured aneurysms need to be treated, as do unruptured aneurysms that may be prone to rupture because of their size, shape, location in the brain, or patient factors such as an underlying disease that increases the risk of aneurysm formation.
Treating Brain Aneurysms
In the past, cerebral aneurysms were secured using an open surgical method called “clipping.” A neurosurgeon would remove a piece of skull and gently pull back the brain to expose the aneurysm and place a special surgical clip across the neck of the aneurysm to exclude it from the normal brain artery.
Surgical clipping was the mainstay of aneurysm treatment until 1995, when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved platinum coils used to close off the aneurysm from inside the artery. This new technique was made possible by rapid advances in the miniaturization of catheters (long, thin, plastic tubes) and guidewires that could be navigated through the arteries with the assistance of fluoroscopy, a type of “real-time” X-ray guidance.
The first Step in treatment is obtaining medical imaging to reveal the size, location and type of aneurysm in question. The process of visualizing arteries within the body is known as angiography. A common type of angiography is cardiac catheterization, used to study the heart vessels. The same technique is also used to study the vessels of the neck and brain and is known as cerebral angiography.
If the coiling method is the one selected to treat the aneurysm, a neurointerventionalist uses an endovascular (“through the artery”) approach to enter the aneurysm and block it off from the inside with the coils. Using catheters and guidewires designed specifically for this treatment, the neurointerventionalist carefully inserts a whole series of coils inside the aneurysm, adding smaller coils inside the larger ones to create a “coil ball” similar to those Russian dolls that are nested one inside the other. The aneurysm is progressively blocked off, and once no more coils can be placed, the catheters are removed and the tiny incision is closed.
Not all aneurysms are amenable to simple coiling. In an aneurysm with a wide neck, keeping the coil ball within the “berry” may require the assistance of a stent. The stent is a flexible, perforated metallic tube used to cover the neck of the aneurysm. It acts as a barrier to keep the coils from escaping into the parent artery where they could block blood flow and cause a stroke.
The newest endovascular devices used to treat aneurysms are flow diverters, which are finely woven tubes made of metallic mesh that are placed in the parent vessel across the neck of the aneurysm. These devices are used primarily in large aneurysms where placing coils into the aneurysm sac may cause compression of adjacent brain structures. The aneurysm slowly clots off over the course of weeks to months as the inner lining of the blood vessel slowly grows over the device, incorporating the flow diverter into the vessel wall. The lengthy healing process allows small arteries that arise from the diseased segment to remain open. However, due to the extended amount of time required to achieve aneurysmal healing in this way, these devices usually are not suitable for ruptured aneurysms.
Selecting the Appropriate Treatment
In some situations, open surgery is a better treatment option for the patient. When a ruptured aneurysm has caused significant bleeding into the brain tissue, open surgery allows the neurosurgeon to clip the aneurysm and remove the blood clot at the same time. In other situations, the aneurysm may not be accessible by endovascular means, or may involve important arterial branches that need to be reconstructed using clips instead of coils or stents. In these situations, the neurointerventionalist and neurosurgeon work together to decide on the best treatment approach for the patient.
Aneurysm Treatment Guidelines
Aneurysms need to be treated only if they are ruptured, are causing symptoms, or have dangerous features such as a large size or an irregular dome. Aneurysms also should be treated if they are associated with certain diseases or family traits that increase their risk of rupture.
When aneurysms are found incidentally, a person’s best course of action is to consult with a doctor who routinely sees patients with aneurysms. If endovascular treatment is recommended, most patients have surgery one day and are discharged the next. Follow-up appointments consist of MR angiography (MRA) and an office visit on a yearly basis for three years, or longer if necessary. Tiny aneurysms can be followed with MRA every two or three years if necessary.
While having a cerebral aneurysm may sound scary and is understandably a cause for concern, patients and their families can take heart that today we have powerful diagnostic and treatment options that enable us to provide safe, effective and life-saving care.
Sentara Martha Jefferson Neurosciences is pleased to welcome Dr. Jensen to its team.
